Georgia Marshall Obituary
Georgia Marshall
Georgia Ann Marshall, 59, of Barling passed away Nov. 14, 2019.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Her body was cremated.
She is survived by her parents, Betty Lord and Bill Parsons; five daughters, Stephanie Bartlett, Amy Parchcorn, Miranda DeLeon, Tasha Lamance and Debbie Vargas; a son, Travis Roberts; two sisters, Bea Stanaland and Betty Goseland; and a brother, Jerry Parsons.
Visitation will be 2:15 pm. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 17, 2019
