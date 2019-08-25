|
Georgia Meek
Georgia Meek was born Aug. 21, 1935, to Jesse and Vera Hall. First called "Sugar Pie" by her family, she soon became known as "Sug" to all who loved her. She went from time to eternity on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, welcomed by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by the love of her life, Roger Meek, who she met at the skating rink at age 14 and later became her life partner for 64 wonderful years. Also preceding her was her baby brother, Mark Hall.
She lived a full life; she loved to laugh and have fun. She was the little girl helping the blind man sell pencils on Garrison Avenue in front of her parents' Army store, the star of the skating rink, the cheerleader at Fort Smith High School riding around on her Cushman scooter and the cute, young mama who loaded her three kids in her bright red Impala SS to go anywhere and everywhere. Her love for life never ended as she enjoyed time with her family, dressing up as Santa every Christmas morning to entertain her grandchildren. She was loved by family and friends and never met a stranger. Sug loved Jesus and was a committed Bible teacher, studying for hours to prepare lessons. Her passion was for everyone to know and understand a relationship with Jesus and she rarely met anyone without asking them if they knew Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
She loved her family with all of her heart and her legacy lives on in her children, Sarah Meek Howe, Georgianna Yerton and husband Stan and Roger Meek Jr. and wife Tina. Her grandchildren include Kelly Yerton McGruder (Drake), Caleb Yerton (Suzanne), Jesse Howe (Leigh Ellen), Katie Howe, Stephen Meek (Gresham), Philip Meek and Sarah Jane Meek. She loved her great-grandchildren, Luke and Anna Kate McGruder and Witt and Georgia Blake Yerton and was eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first Meek great-grandbaby. Her sister-in-law, Carolyn Meek Nelson and her husband Dell also survive her. Her furry friend Stella did not leave her side.
She will be missed dearly, but her family is more than confident that they will see her again, without pain and suffering.
The family will have a private burial at Forest Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are members of PEO Chapter J.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church, with visitation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church that she loved, First Baptist Church, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 26, 2019