Georgia Riley

Georgia May Riley, 85, of Hartman died Nov. 18, 2020, in Jena, La.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Clarskville with burial at Hartman Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



