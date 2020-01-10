Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
James Fork Baptist Church
Mansfield, AR
Georgina Edwards Obituary
Georgina Edwards
Georgina Edwards, 76, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home. She was the retired director from Mansfield Senior Center after 34 years of service.
She is survived by two sons, Donnie Edwards and wife Debbie of Wister and Gerry Edwards and wife Yuette of Panama; two daughters, Regina Oliver and husband Mike of Waldron and Lisa Moore and husband Kenneth of Mansfield; a brother, J.R. Tucker of Bokoshe; three sisters, Dorothy Morris of Mansfield, Wilma Chick of Hartford and Debbie Tucker of Muldrow; a special friend for 10 years, Benny Boggs; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at James Fork Baptist Church in Mansfield with burial at Coop Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Edwards, David Moore, Steven Moore, Aaron Oliver, Tyler Oliver, Cody Edwards and P.B. Dereck.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020
