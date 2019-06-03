|
Gerald Bailey Sr.
Gerald Allen Bailey Sr., 85, of Fort Smith, passed away June 2, 2019. He was born May 29, 1934, in Fort Smith to Gerald Newton Bailey and Faye Dormois Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosey Bailey.
He is survived by his son, Gerald Bailey Jr. and wife Tamara of Fort Smith; daughter, Pendall Ann of Crabtree, Okla.; sister, Patsy Stumpff of North Carolina; granddaughter, Teryn Ault of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
