Gerald Engel
Gerald Louis Engel, age 84, of Russellville died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Legacy Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Oct. 4, 1934, at Shoal Creek to the late Joseph and Cecelia Tencleve Engel. He was a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in New Blaine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, F.C., Bill and George Engel; and one sister, Margie Barnes.
Survivors include his wife, Diana "Joyce" Engel; three children, Michael Engel and wife Carol of Kathleen, Fla., Lisa Self and husband Tom of Russellville and David Engel and wife Carla of Siloam Springs; two sisters, Betts Raible of Clarksville and Rosetta Walbe Schwartz of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Scholastica Church in New Blaine with Father Gregory officiating. Funearl Mass will follow at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019