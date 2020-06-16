Gerald Gustafson
Gerald Wayne Gustafson, 62, of Mansfield passed away June 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 28, 1958, in Fresno, Calif., to Lynn and Joyce Gustafson. He was raised in Kingsburg, Calif., before moving to Arkansas in 1983.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Anita "Nita" Gustafson; a brother, George and wife Shirlet Gustafson; a sister-in-law, Becky and husband Marl Switzer; three children, Dawn, Matt and wife Sarah and Cheyenne and husband Josh; three grandchildren, Anna, Zayden and Cayman; and a host of nephews and nieces as well as great- and great-great-nephews and -nieces.
Per Gerald's request, no funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
