Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Laffoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Laffoon

Send Flowers
Gerald Laffoon Obituary
Gerald Laffoon
Gerald "Jerry" Laffoon died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at South Side Baptist Church with private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; a daughter, Dail Thompson; two sons, David and Daniel Laffoon; a stepdaughter, Karen Damron; a stepson, Robert Fuller; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -