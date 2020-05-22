|
Gerald Laffoon
Gerald "Jerry" Laffoon died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at South Side Baptist Church with private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; a daughter, Dail Thompson; two sons, David and Daniel Laffoon; a stepdaughter, Karen Damron; a stepson, Robert Fuller; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2020