Gerald Laffoon
Gerald "Jerry" Dale Laffoon, 86, joined the heavenly choir on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1933, in St. Louis to George and Beulah Mae (Wigger) Laffoon. Jerry attended Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, Mo., for two years, where he met his bride, Neta Jo White. They were married Oct. 3, 1953. He then interrupted his education to serve his country in the U.S. Army. After his military service, he studied at the University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Pharmacy and graduated in 1959. Jerry enjoyed being able to help people with their healthcare needs and spent most of his career at Law's Drug Stores in Fort Smith, of which he was the owner for many years. After 34 years of marriage, his beloved Jo died following a battle with cancer. He married Mary V. Fuller on Nov. 4 1989, and felt blessed indeed to have found another lovely Christian wife.
Throughout his lifetime he exhibited a servant heart in every aspect of his life. He was the consummate family man who spent his free time with his family. A favorite activity was water skiing which he did into his late 70s. Once he acquired a boat, he taught countless people to ski. Jerry served his God through community and church as a member and deacon of South Side Baptist Church and by taking numerous mission trips to places like Russia and Ecuador. His family always depended on him to fix their broken things, he loved to tinker and discover how things worked.
A man of rare integrity and patience, he always saw the best in people; even when he caught someone stealing at the pharmacy he did not take it personally. He was optimistic and good-natured.
He is survived by his wife, Mary of the home; a daughter, Geri Dail Laffoon Thompson (Dennis) of Weatherford, Okla.; two sons, David Laffoon (Pam) of Conway and Daniel Laffoon of Sacramento, Calif.; a stepdaughter, Karen Damron (David) of Fort Smith; a stepson, Robert Fuller (Susan) of Conway; nine grandchildren, Britni Thompson Rhodes (Chris), Logan Laffoon, Chelsea Thompson Bushong (Aaron), Haley Laffoon Hurley (Sean), Daniel Fuller, Amy Fuller Hunt (Michael), Emily Damron Beaty (Jon) and John and Allen Damron; and five great-grandchildren, Avery Jo and Liam Rhodes, Austin and Macey Hunt and Brooke and Lauren Beaty.
The family would like to offer their special appreciation to Methodist Village Senior Living and Heart of Hospice for their loving care.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 at South Side Baptist Church with private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Mr. Laffoon may be viewed from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Side Baptist Church, 2400 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2020