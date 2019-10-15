Home

Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Paris, AR
Visitation
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Paris, AR
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Paris, AR
Gerald Martin


1933 - 2019
Gerald Martin Obituary
Gerald Martin
Gerald "Jerry" T. Martin, 85, of Paris passed away Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Paris. He was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Paris to his parents, Joe and Marie (Seifert) Martin. He worked as a self-employed plumber, electrician and heating and air technician. Jerry served on the Paris Volunteer Fire Department for over 37 years, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Men's Club and always enjoyed gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Marie (Seifert) Martin; his first wife, Anna Martin; and his son, John Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Mary F. Martin of Paris; five daughters, Monica Sharum (John) of Alma, Pat Pelton of Conway, Dorothy Austin (Ron) of Florida, Kathy Hill (Brent) of Frisco, Texas, and Margie Link (Randy) of Russellville; two sons, Tommy Martin of Alabama and Raymond Martin of Ozark; three stepdaughters, Cheryl Peters (Andy) of Greenbrier, Carolyn Moore of Paris and Mary Kaye Baker (Alex) of North Little Rock; two stepsons, Gary Berry of Paris and Kevin Berry (Kecia) of Ozark; three sisters, Mary Stehle of Paris, Barbara Zeiler of Paris and Millie Wewers of Bentonville; 20 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris, with visitation to follow.
Memorial mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris officiated by Father Eugene Luke, O.S.B.. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Honorary pallbearers are Harold "PeeWee" Schluterman, Brett Sullivan, Gary Eveld, Rick Eckelhoff, James Nehus and members of the Paris Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 15 S. Spruce St., Paris, AR 72855.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 16, 2019
