Gerald Pinnell

Gerald David Pinnell, 71, of Pocola passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Pocola. He was born May 20, 1949, in McCurtain, Okla., to Arnold and Flora (House) Pinnell. Gerald was an electrician at Bremner. He was in the 4th Armored Division 51st Infantry Regiment in Germany during the Vietnam War from 1969-71. He was an active member of Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Pocola.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shelba Hardin.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; a daughter, Laurie Burnett of Fort Smith; a son, Clinton Pinnell of McAlester, Okla.; five grandchildren, Ryan Hinton, Melissa Maul, Sebastian Pinnell, Madison Pinnell and Chandler Pinnell; three great-grandchildren, Abby Hinton, Annabelle Hinton and Jameson Maxwell Maul; three sisters, Wanda Miller of Roseville, Calif., and Donna Orr and Marilyn McClellan, both of McCurtain; three brothers, Dwayne Nix of Bixby, Okla., Kenneth Nix of McCurtain and Michael Pinnell of Wagner, Okla.; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Lighthouse Family Worship Center with Pastor Scott Quick officiating with burial to follow at Old Panther Cemetery in McCurtain, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Hinton, Sebastian Pinnell, Jason Maul, Cody Shadwick, Tyler Orr and Clinton Pinnell.

Honorary pallbearers are Howard Orr, Paul Orr, Billy Manning and Lionel Burnett.



