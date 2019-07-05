|
Gerald Rowe
Gerald Rowe, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born March 6, 1941, in Altus to the late Otis and Byrtle Rowe. He was a courier for National Health Labs and Lab Corp. of America for 33 years. He was a charter member of Grace Community Church.
His wife, Shirley Rowe, and his extended family survive him.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Grace Community Church with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ian Prescott, John Newton, Joe Schefe, Walt Swearingen, Alfred Branch and Jeff Jones.
Memorials may be made to Grace Community Church, 4001 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
Published in Times Record from July 6 to July 7, 2019