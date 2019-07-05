Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Community Church
Burial
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Rowe


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Rowe Obituary
Gerald Rowe
Gerald Rowe, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born March 6, 1941, in Altus to the late Otis and Byrtle Rowe. He was a courier for National Health Labs and Lab Corp. of America for 33 years. He was a charter member of Grace Community Church.
His wife, Shirley Rowe, and his extended family survive him.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Grace Community Church with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ian Prescott, John Newton, Joe Schefe, Walt Swearingen, Alfred Branch and Jeff Jones.
Memorials may be made to Grace Community Church, 4001 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.