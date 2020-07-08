1/
Gerald Snow Jr.
Gerald Dean Snow Jr., 60, of Van Buren died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his companion, Amy; three daughters, Jennifer Gildon and Katie and Britney Snow; two sons, Ty and Greg Snow; his mother, Rosemary Snow; two sisters, Teresa Snow and Rebecca Atwell; and a brother, Jimmy Snow.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

