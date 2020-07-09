Gerald Snow Jr.

Gerald Dean Snow Jr., 60, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He is survived by two sons, Ty Snow and Greg Snow; three daughters, Jennifer Gildon, Katie Snow and Britney Snow; his mother, Rosemary Snow; a brother, Jimmy Snow; two sisters, Teresa Snow and Rebecca Atwell; as well as his companion, Amy Snow.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4718 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



