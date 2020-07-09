1/1
Gerald Snow Jr.
Gerald Snow Jr.
Gerald Dean Snow Jr., 60, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, Ty Snow and Greg Snow; three daughters, Jennifer Gildon, Katie Snow and Britney Snow; his mother, Rosemary Snow; a brother, Jimmy Snow; two sisters, Teresa Snow and Rebecca Atwell; as well as his companion, Amy Snow.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4718 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
