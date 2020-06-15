Gerald Sparks
Gerald Dean Sparks of Waldron went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Waldron with loved ones by his side. Gerald was born June 17, 1938, in Waldron to Arvil Sparks and Opal (Cheek) Sparks. He was 81 years, 11 months and 28 days old.
Gerald was a member of Haw Creek Baptist Church in Waldron. He loved the Lord and was strong in his faith. Gerald was a retired farmer and retired from Tyson Foods as a field tech. He enjoyed bluegrass music and followed his family around to festivals and shows where they were playing. Gerald loved his family. He looked forward to quality time making memories.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Glen Dale Sparks and Carrie Sparks.
Gerald leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Sue Sparks of the home; five children, David Sparks and wife Tiffany of North Little Rock, Jeff Sparks and wife Danielle of Maumelle, Susan Henry and husband Alan of Raleigh, N.C., Deb Stowe and husband Jon of Plano, Texas, and Nicole Harrison and husband Ray of Waldron. Gerald is also survived by two nephews, Roger Sparks and wife Tammie of Waldron and Russell Sparks and wife Dawnette of Lavaca. Pops will forever remain in the hearts of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gerald will be missed by all that knew him and the many whose lives he impacted including an extended family of friends, neighbors and loved ones.
Gerald's life celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with the Rev. John Elmore officiating. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Waldron. The service will be live streamed on www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Roger Sparks, Russell Sparks, Taylor Sparks, Bear Sparks, Tucker Sparks and Ray Harrison.
You may leave words of comfort and remembrance for Gerald's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Gerald Dean Sparks of Waldron went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Waldron with loved ones by his side. Gerald was born June 17, 1938, in Waldron to Arvil Sparks and Opal (Cheek) Sparks. He was 81 years, 11 months and 28 days old.
Gerald was a member of Haw Creek Baptist Church in Waldron. He loved the Lord and was strong in his faith. Gerald was a retired farmer and retired from Tyson Foods as a field tech. He enjoyed bluegrass music and followed his family around to festivals and shows where they were playing. Gerald loved his family. He looked forward to quality time making memories.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Glen Dale Sparks and Carrie Sparks.
Gerald leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Sue Sparks of the home; five children, David Sparks and wife Tiffany of North Little Rock, Jeff Sparks and wife Danielle of Maumelle, Susan Henry and husband Alan of Raleigh, N.C., Deb Stowe and husband Jon of Plano, Texas, and Nicole Harrison and husband Ray of Waldron. Gerald is also survived by two nephews, Roger Sparks and wife Tammie of Waldron and Russell Sparks and wife Dawnette of Lavaca. Pops will forever remain in the hearts of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gerald will be missed by all that knew him and the many whose lives he impacted including an extended family of friends, neighbors and loved ones.
Gerald's life celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with the Rev. John Elmore officiating. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Waldron. The service will be live streamed on www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Roger Sparks, Russell Sparks, Taylor Sparks, Bear Sparks, Tucker Sparks and Ray Harrison.
You may leave words of comfort and remembrance for Gerald's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.