Gerald Trotter
Gerald B. Trotter, 85, of Vian died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Vian.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Elliott of Bentonville and Shawna Watson of Medford, Okla.; a brother, Kent Trotter of Vian; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 4, 2020