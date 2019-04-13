|
|
Geraldine Gessner
Some people are a force of nature, coming into this world to live their lives out loud. With her cunning wit, her infectious laughter, her razor-sharp mind and unending curiosity, Geraldine Gessner was among them. Born March 13, 1934, to Charlie and Pearl Engles in Fort Smith, Gerri died April 9, 2019, ending her 85 years of rollicking adventure. She was the sixth of seven children who all grew up on a farm and where, as a child, she took care of the chickens and the bees and where she learned to drive on a tractor at the age of 10. While working at a local radio station, Gerri met Elvis Presley when he was traveling the South to drop off his demo records. She considered him the most handsome man she'd ever met — until she laid eyes on her future husband.
When still a teenager, and before the fall of Batista, she traveled to Cuba with her two sisters. Craving further adventure, she took pilot lessons at a time when learning to fly was a rare event for a young woman. Only a few years later, she spread her wings and moved to Paris, France, where she worked for the U.S. government at the European Command Division of SHAPE, primarily in military intelligence. While there, she met Ira Gessner when he asked her to dance at the officer's club on his air base. They married in Paris and after their early years in France, moved to Gainesville, Fla., in 1960. She worked translating Russian science journals to English and later with Alachua County's Foster Grandparent Program. Gerri continued to travel the world with Ira including all of Europe, the Philippines, China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Israel, Ecuador, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, to name only some. She was a strong supporter of the Gainesville community and, most importantly, devoted to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two of her brothers.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Ira Gessner; three children, Michele Gessner Stumbaugh (Robert), Bradford Gessner (Antonia) and Jennifer Gessner; five grandchildren, Timothy Stumbaugh, Erin Stumbaugh, Soren Gessner, Brenna Gessner and Zane Gessner; and her brothers, Bill Engles and Cecil Engles. She also leaves behind many friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of these worthy causes: Alachua Conservation Trust or Trinity United Methodist Church.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019