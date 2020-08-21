1/1
Geraldine Harman
1/1
Geraldine Varnell Harman, 93, of Barling died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. She was born July 14, 1927, in the Watalula community in Ozark to E.Z. and Bonnie Baskin Dickerson. She was a licensed practical nurse at St. Edward Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for 20 years and was of the Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas L. Harman Sr.; a son, Thomas L. Harman Jr.; a sister, Hazel Milton; two brothers, John and Edgar Dickerson; and a great-grandchild, Daniel Cullen.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Harman of Barling and Pam Robertson and husband Wes of Fort Smith; a daughter-in-law, Debe Harman of Fort Smith; a brother, Harold Dickerson and wife Grace of Ozark; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Lamb, Harry A. Stanley Jr., Brian and Danny Stanley, Pamela Carney, Alicia Cullen, Brant Harman, Adam and Philip Robertson and Kristen Brown; and 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Highland Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
