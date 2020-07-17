1/1
Geraldine Sharp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Sharp
Geraldine Sharp, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born July 30, 1939, in Fort Smith to William and Gladys Lyons. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by a daughter, Dale Rogers and husband Bill of Lavaca; two sons, Randy Sharp of Lavaca and Rodney Sharp and wife Angel of Fort Smith; a sister, Billie Sue Nelms of Lavaca; three grandchildren; Jason and Justin Rogers and Brooklyn Sharp; and a great-granddaughter, Allie Rogers.
No services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral home.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved