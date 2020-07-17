Geraldine Sharp
Geraldine Sharp, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born July 30, 1939, in Fort Smith to William and Gladys Lyons. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by a daughter, Dale Rogers and husband Bill of Lavaca; two sons, Randy Sharp of Lavaca and Rodney Sharp and wife Angel of Fort Smith; a sister, Billie Sue Nelms of Lavaca; three grandchildren; Jason and Justin Rogers and Brooklyn Sharp; and a great-granddaughter, Allie Rogers.
No services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral home.
