|
|
Geraldine Smith
The Rev. Gerri Smith, lovingly known as "Honey," entered into a new and glorious life with the Lord on Sept. 2, 2019, in Fort Smith. Geraldine Grace Sopshire was born Jan. 8, 1952, in Van Buren to the late Rev. Allen and Lavada Sopshire. Gerri accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was baptized at the age of seven. Gerri graduated from high school in Van Buren and later graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a degree in education. She served as a teacher for over 20 years and became a lifetime certified teacher in Fort Smith Public Schools.
The Rev. Gerri was passionate about God, education and music. She served her community for many years. She taught Sunday school and music in her spare time and served as a director of the Malileu and Shiloh Community Development Centers. She was a dynamic teacher and prayer warrior. She served faithfully as the first lady of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith for 37 years alongside her husband, the late Dr. Elphin M. Smith Sr. Gerri became an ordained minister in 1983. The Rev. Gerri served the body of Christ during her last years as a member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Fort Smith, where she taught Sunday school and was a dedicated member of the prayer team.
The Rev. Gerri was a proud and loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin and friend. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Allen and Lavada Sopshire; her husband, Dr. Elphin M. Smith Sr.; and four children, Phillip M. Smith, Carolyn Perry, Najiyyah Hamidullah and LeRoy McCraw.
The Rev. Geraldine "Honey" Grace Smith leaves to cherish her loving memory four daughters, Kathy Smith of Fort Smith, Evangelist Anitta Smith of Oklahoma City and Carrie Nevers and Shirley Triplett of Fort Smith; five sons, Pastors Alan and Debra Smith of Fort Smith, Pastor David and Arbedella Smith of Little Rock, Drs. Elphin and Felicia Smith, the Rev. James and Amy Smith of Fort Smith and Johnny McCraw of Pasadena, Calif.; three sisters, Atha Roberts, Cathleen Sanders and Evangelist Margaret Sopshire of Fort Smith; two brothers, Evangelist Abram Sopshire and Billy Sopshire of Fort Smith; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To leave an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019