|
|
Gerre Walker
Gerre R. Walker, 84, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 11, 1935, in Pampa, Texas, to Warren and Ruth (Davidson) Potts. She attended Southwestern State University in Oklahoma, where she met the love of her life, Maxie, and went on to earn her master's degree in education from the University of Arkansas. Gerre and Maxie were happily married for 64 years, until he passed away earlier this year. Gerre was a lab technician instructor at St. Edward Hospital and was the head of the microbiology department. She was always heavily involved in her community. She was active in the civil rights movement, an advocate for the ERA and a co-founder of the Interfaith Community Center. She was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Fort Smith until her death.
She is survived by her daughters, DeEtte Walker and husband John McDonald of Atlanta, Janine Whitson and husband Alan and Darla Walker Boyd and husband John, both of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Alan Whitson of Charleston, Tamara Sanders of Cabot and Lighla Whitson of Fort Smith; and three great-grandchildren, Halee and Aaron Sanders and Kaylee Whitson.
Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 5, 2019