Gilbert Sponel
Gilbert "Dick" Sponel, age 89, of Dardanelle died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Dardanelle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Shoal Creek to Frank J. and Elizabeth Vasil Spanel. Gilbert and his wife, Rata, moved to Indiana in 1953, where he worked for 40 years for U.S. Steel before retiring and moving back to Arkansas in 1993.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Corine Spanel and Anna Raef; and a brother, George "Pete" Spanel.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Rata (Bratton) Sponel; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Lisa Sponel of Dardanelle; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and David Ivy of Russellville; two grandchildren, William Ivy and Rachel Ivy, both of Russellville; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Brother Bob Loyd officiating. Burial will be at Graves Cemetery, under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Augustine Spanel, Frankie Spanel, Mike Kennemar, Joe Ramos, Randy Scoggins and Glen Allen Haney.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Dardanelle Nursing and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care he received.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 20, 2019