|
|
Giles Helbing
Giles Harold Helbling, 86, passed on May 16, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was an Army veteran. He retired from Weldon-Williams & Lick after 47 years of service. He was a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church, Gideons International and Flight Master Club and was a true servant of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil Helbling and Ester Floyd-Helbling, three sisters and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Helbling; one daughter, Debbie Crocker of Silsbee, Texas; two sons, Paul and wife Jill Helbling of Broken Arrow, Okla., and John and wife Christina Helbling of Dallas; three grandchildren, Lauren Helbling, Evan Helbling and Shanna Scott; and two great-grandchildren, Dany Cate Scott and Lucian Sol Scott.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at the U.S National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gideon's International or Rye Hill Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2019