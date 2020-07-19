1/
Gillan Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gillan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gillan Robinson
Gillan Robinson, 90, of Heavener died July 16, 2020, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Heavener Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with burial at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his companion, Betty Burns; a daughter, Arminda Morales; two sons, Preston Robinson and Marcus Burns; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren
Family visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved