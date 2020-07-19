Or Copy this URL to Share

Gillan Robinson

Gillan Robinson, 90, of Heavener died July 16, 2020, in Heavener.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Heavener Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with burial at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by his companion, Betty Burns; a daughter, Arminda Morales; two sons, Preston Robinson and Marcus Burns; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren

Family visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store