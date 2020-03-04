|
Giong Nguyen
Giong Nguyen, 91, of Fort Smith passed away March 4, 2020. He was born May 5, 1928, in Vietnam. He was of the Catholic faith and he worked as a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Hung Van Nguyen; and a sister, Gai Thi Tieu.
He is survived by six children, Ashley Xaun Nguyen and companion Joseph Scott Pittman, Tony Tuan Nguyen and wife Shirlene, Tuan Van Nguyen and wife Oanh Thi, Huang Thi Thu Nguyen, Thanh Thi Nguyen and husband Hung Vu and Thanh Van Nguyen; a daughter-in-law, Mai Nguyen; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremy, Johnathan Nguyen, Vivian Nguyen (Michael), Duy Nguyen (Linhney), Dung Nguyen (Eugene Park), Dung Nguyen, Dalena Nguyen and Julie Vu; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Kinh The Phan; and a sister, Bghi Thi Tieu.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020