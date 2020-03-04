Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giong Nguyen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giong Nguyen


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giong Nguyen Obituary
Giong Nguyen
Giong Nguyen, 91, of Fort Smith passed away March 4, 2020. He was born May 5, 1928, in Vietnam. He was of the Catholic faith and he worked as a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Hung Van Nguyen; and a sister, Gai Thi Tieu.
He is survived by six children, Ashley Xaun Nguyen and companion Joseph Scott Pittman, Tony Tuan Nguyen and wife Shirlene, Tuan Van Nguyen and wife Oanh Thi, Huang Thi Thu Nguyen, Thanh Thi Nguyen and husband Hung Vu and Thanh Van Nguyen; a daughter-in-law, Mai Nguyen; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremy, Johnathan Nguyen, Vivian Nguyen (Michael), Duy Nguyen (Linhney), Dung Nguyen (Eugene Park), Dung Nguyen, Dalena Nguyen and Julie Vu; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Kinh The Phan; and a sister, Bghi Thi Tieu.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giong's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -