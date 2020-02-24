Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Wooten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Wooten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Wooten Obituary
Gladys Wooten
Gladys Marie Wooten, 87, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Greenwood. She was the retired owner of Wooten's Grocery Store in Hartford.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Wooten; and a son, Billy Wooten.
She is survived by a son, James Wooten and wife Teresa of Hartford; two brothers, Gene Gullick of Hackett and William "Buddy" Gullick of Shady Point; a sister, Francis Chestine of Midland; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 at First Baptist Church in Hartford with burial at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wooten, Eric Wooten, Bryan Wooten, Colin Wooten, Nathan Wooten and Caleb Williamson.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -