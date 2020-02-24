|
|
Gladys Wooten
Gladys Marie Wooten, 87, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Greenwood. She was the retired owner of Wooten's Grocery Store in Hartford.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Wooten; and a son, Billy Wooten.
She is survived by a son, James Wooten and wife Teresa of Hartford; two brothers, Gene Gullick of Hackett and William "Buddy" Gullick of Shady Point; a sister, Francis Chestine of Midland; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 at First Baptist Church in Hartford with burial at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wooten, Eric Wooten, Bryan Wooten, Colin Wooten, Nathan Wooten and Caleb Williamson.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020