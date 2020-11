Or Copy this URL to Share

Glaedean Parker

Glaedean Parker, 78, of Ozark died Nov. 17, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Pond Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Cowan; two sons, Craig and Robert Parker; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



