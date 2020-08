Or Copy this URL to Share

Glen Christenberry

Glen Dave Christenberry, 79, of Panama died July 28, 2020, in Little Rock.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel in Poteau.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; two daughters, Rebecca Murray and Randi Eden; a son, David Christenberry; and six grandchildren.



