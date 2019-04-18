|
|
Glen Erickson
Glen Erickson was born in Chicago on Oct. 9, 1940, to parents Eric and Judy Erickson and passed away at his home in Las Cruces, N.M., surrounded by family on May 30, 2017, after a long and unforgiving battle with cancer.
As a young man, Glen grew up in Fort Smith and was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and the public schools. He attended the University of Arkansas and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Glen married Judy Nunn in 1963 at St. Luke Lutheran Church and together they raised three wonderful daughters, Jenifer, Libby and Lisa. His main focus during his life was his family. During his working career, he enjoyed sales and became a sales manager for Wortz Biscuit Co. and Warner-Lambert Pharmaceutical Corp. He later retired and moved to Tucson, Ariz., eventually settling in Las Cruces.
Glen is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Jenifer Kovar and husband Dave, Libby Erickson and husband Roger and Lisa Pike and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Lynsey Kovar and Jared Irvine; sister, Donna Wintory; nieces Eden Buergler and Lynley Wright; and nephew, Trent Parker.
A celebration of Glen's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Glen's name may be sent to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Cremation was under the direction of Baca Funeral Chapel in Deming, N.M.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019