Service for Glen L. Matlock, 66, of Muldrow will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He was born March 16, 1953, in Fort Smith to Mary Shirley Dell (Flippin) Matlock and Leo Phillip Matlock and passed away April 17, 2019, in Muskogee, Okla. Mr. Matlock was a pipeliner and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He is survived by his beloved sis, Linda K. Breedlove of Muldrow; the love of his life, Barbara Matlock of Dardanelle; two sons, Christian L. Matlock of Greenwood and Phillip Glen Matlcok and Claire Marie of Dora; grandchildren, Ethan Wayne Matlock, Emma Nicole Matlock, Taylor Neilson Matlock and Maisie Faith Matlock; sister, Shirl Gray of Muldrow; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Phillip and Richard Lee Matlock.
Active pallbearers will be friends and family.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 20, 2019
