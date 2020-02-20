Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
Glenda Evans
Glenda Sue Evans, age 70, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2020. She was born Nov. 27, 1949, in Clarksville to the late James and Jane Felkins. Glenda became a born-again believer in 1999 at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. She also attended Community Bible Church. She retired from the Sebastian County CASA program, where she was executive director for over 20 years. Glenda was a past lading lady of Junior League of Fort Smith and achieved numerous medals and honors for her service to the community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James H. Felkins; a daughter, Tammy Evans Clifton; and a niece, Tonya Lee Baker.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jack Evans; and four daughters, Angelia Williams and husband George, Christy Massey and Terry Knotts, all of Fort Smith, and Tonda Evans of Van Buren. She is also survived by her bubby, Allen Felkins of Ozark; a sister, Jan Mari and husband Bruce of Fort Smith; two nephews; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Cory and Kayla, Jake and Sarah, Matt, Emma, Amanda, Carlas, Carlessa, Courtney, Nikki, Alexis, Jade, Jasmine, Taylor, Nikarri, Ashley, Seth, Sawyer, Kennedy, Ashton and Hudson.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Oak Cemetery Pavilion, with family visiting afterward as long as weather permits. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Cory Locklear, Jake Sayavong, Seth Shaw, Truman Yeary, George Williams and Bruce Mari.
Honorary pallbearers are Ashton and Hudson Locklear, Nikarii Knotts and Sawyer Yeary.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020
