Glenda Evans
Glenda Sue Evans, 70, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; four daughters, Angelia Williams, Christy Massey and Terry Knotts, all of Fort Smith, and Tonda Evans of Van Buren; a sister, Jan Mari of Fort Smith; a brother, Allen Felkins of Ozark; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin after the service, weather permitting.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 24, 2020