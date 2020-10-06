Glenda Gehrt
Glenda Ann Gehrt, 53, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home. She worked at Trane in Fort Smith and was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Holben.
She is survived by her husband, Jon Gehrt of the home; a daughter, Zera Phonhthydeth of Fort Smith; a sister, Patricia Thompson of Tulsa; and a niece, Miranda Evans of Tulsa.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Sarah Grove Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
