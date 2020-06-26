Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenda Palmer

Glenda "Mammy" Faye Palmer, 73, of Sallisaw died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lee's Chapel Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; a daughter, Patty Copeland; a son, Jeff Palmer; two sisters, Billie Gray and Phyllis Lee; a brother, Johnny Lee; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



