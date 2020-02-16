Home

Glenn David Bennett, 54, of Gore died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Gore.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lighthouse Tabernacle in Gore with burial at Round Mountain Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Tena; a daughter, Brooke James of Muskogee, Okla.; a son, Grant Bennett of Gore; his mother, Bobbie Bennett of Gore; a sister, Sheila Ellis of Gore; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 17, 2020
