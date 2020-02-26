|
Glenn Hall
Glenn Hall, 84, of Fort Smith passed to a new life on Feb. 26, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Ratio to Dennis Hall Sr. and Faye Crossland Hall.
His parents preceded him in death, as well as a brother, Dennis Hall Jr.; and a son-in-law, Larry Weigand.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Claudette Highfill Hall; a daughter, Glenda Weigand of Fort Smith; a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Becky Hall of Allen, Texas; a granddaughter, Lauren Weigand of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; a grandson, Eric Hall and wife Hannah of Allen; a grandson, Austin Hall and wife Kelly of Fort Worth, Texas; and two great-granddaughters, Bonnie Hall of Fort Worth and Lucy Hall due March 5, both of Allen.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020