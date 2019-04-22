|
Gloria Burgess
Gloria Jean Burgess, 72, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born Oct. 4, 1946, in Modesto, Calif., to the late Doy and Lela Burgess. She was a retired loan office manager.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Andrew Aldridge and Michael Frederick.
She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Galigher of Springdale; a sister, Sandra King of Grand Blanc, Mich.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. There are no services scheduled at this time.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2019