Gloria Groves
Gloria Groves, 82, passed away April 29, 2020. She was born March 13, 1938, in Waldron, Mich., to the late Ira J. Towne and Bertha (Edinger) Towne. She retired from Edwards Funeral Home and was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Don Groves; two children, Laura McGehee and husband Ron of Fort Smith and C.J. Cerny and wife Debbie of Boca Raton, Fla.; four stepchildren, Tena Brown and husband Vernon of Blanchard, Okla., Tim Groves of Shawnee, Okla., Terry Groves of Oklahoma City and Tami Bales and husband William of Stillwater, Okla.; two siblings, Joan Stevens and husband Art of Portland, Ore., and Gordon Towne and wife Annette of Arvada, Colo.; five grandchildren, Nicholas Martin, Hunter Martin and Natalie Martin, all of Fort Smith, Chris Cerny of the U.S. Air Force and Rachel Cumoford of Florida; and four stepgrandchildren, Emilie Bales of Stillwater, Jenifer Bales of Las Vegas, Misty Groves of Dallas and Kaylee Groves of Oklahoma City.
Private family graveside service will be at Forest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2020