Gloria Hamilton
Gloria Hamilton, 71, of Charleston passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born April 29, 1949, in Fort Smith to Boyd and Ivorine "Tinch" (Essman) Allen. She was a member of Mountain View Free Will Baptist Church and retired from the Department of Human Services as a case worker.
Gloria met the love of her life, Steve, in 1967 and spent 52 years of marriage with him. She raised three amazing sons and helped with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She loved her family and church. Gloria loved traveling with the Lavaca Senior Center, cooking, gardening, shopping, aggravating her husband and spending time with her caregiver, Teresa Bagwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Linda Stem; and a brother, Jimmy Lloyd Allen.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Steve Hamilton; three sons, Michael Hamilton and wife Maggie of Charleston, Scott Hamilton and wife Jayce of Panama and Matthew Hamilton and wife Lakin of Alma; two granddaughters, Sydnie Bodine and husband Richard and KayLee Hamilton; three grandsons, Steven Hamilton, Garrett Hamilton and Kason Hamilton; a great-granddaughter, Payton Wyers; and a great-grandson, Brayden Bodine.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 at Morris Cemetery, near Bloomer, with the Rev. Bob Gilstrap officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
.