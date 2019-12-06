|
|
Goldie Clark
Goldie Mae Clark, 88, passed away in Pulaski, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2019. Goldie was born in Chicot County on Jan. 17, 1931, to Albert and Lillian (Steinke) Clark, the third of seven children and the oldest of three sisters. She was a graduate of Jenny Lind Junior High and Greenwood High School.
Goldie's life was shared with members of her church family. She was a beloved child of God and was brought to the faith through the care and teaching of her mother's childhood friend, Ms. Amanda Hennig. Goldie was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith as a young woman. As a founding member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Smith, she served as a Sunday School teacher and helped to open the current building on Cavanaugh Road. As a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Fort Smith and Grace Lutheran Church in Greenwood, she served on the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, sang in the choir and cared for friends and loved ones through potluck offerings that always left members asking for the recipes.
Goldie worked professionally in a variety of positions for several years but her life's calling was caring for others. After providing care for her mother in the home for some years, she then went on to crisscross the country, looking after and nurturing her many nieces and nephews, neighborhood children and the children of church friends.
Goldie cherished everyone she encountered in some way. Whether that was through a home-cooked meal, a lesson in baking cookies, a handmade baby blanket or stuffed animal or a quiet moment of book reading at bedtime; she was always at her best when she had someone to treasure.
Her two sisters, Irma Jean Mullen of Mansfield and Mary Jane Wendt of Pulaski survive Goldie.
Goldie was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Carl "Bud" Raymond, Reilly Leo, Billy Joe and Albert "Al" Leroy.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Greenwood. Burial will be at Jenny Lind Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, prior to the memorial service.
All arrangements are under the care of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Goldie's memory to the flowers fund at Grace Lutheran Church, 18218 U.S. 71, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Let all that you do be done in love: 1 Corinthians 16:14.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 8, 2019