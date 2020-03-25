|
Gordon Porter Jr.
Gordon "Don" Porter Jr., 61, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born Oct. 26, 1958, in San Diego.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon A. Porter Sr.; and a sister, Christina Kidd.
He is survived by a son, Jason Porter of California; his mother and stepfather, Joy and Joe Mayner of Van Buren; two sisters, Kathy of Arkansas and Kellie of Virginia; and a brother, Dean of Springdale.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2020