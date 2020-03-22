|
|
Gordon Thomas
Gordon "Sunny" Fulson Thomas, 72, of Fort Smith passed on March 20, 2020. He was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Fort Smith. Gordon was a decorated Vietnam veteran. He loved fishing, reading and spending time with loved ones and studying the most high God.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tanyeka Danyiele Thomas; his parents, Kathryn Thomas, Henry Thomas; and five brothers.
Survivors include a son, Ra'ka Thomas of Fort Smith; three daughters, Keziya Apodaca (Paul) and Adia Thomas, both of Tulsa, and Akilah McGhee (Shaun) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; three grandchildren, Kamaria Elaine Smith and Amir Z' Ahid Smith, both of Fort Smith, and Azariah McGhee of Colorado Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gordon was peacefully laid to rest at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 23, 2020