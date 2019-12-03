|
Grace Parson
Leona Grace Morris Parson, 100, of Fayetteville, formerly of Fort Smith, passed from this life Dec. 2, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born April 3, 1919, in Dora to Robert and Fairy English and was raised by Charlie and Ida Jane Morris. She worked retail most of her life, even owning Western Auto stores in Camden and Fort Smith with her late husband, Walter Lee Parson. Grace was a devoted mother and the absolute loves of her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grace was a caregiver, helped anyone in need and was a devoted Christian of the Baptist faith.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Neoma Vinsant and Lena Morris; as well as five brothers, Lester and Jack Morris and Jack, Floyd and Fay English.
She is survived by a son, David Morris Parson and Carolyn, along with their children Tracey Parson Welborn (Dayne) and David Morris Parson Jr.; a son, Tom Parson and Twana and his son Tommy Dutton (Jody); a daughter, Janie Gazzola and her children Tiffany Reddick (Brian) and Britain McMillen White (Kim); five grandchildren, Grace, Sarah and Connor Reddick, Natalie Nance (Tommy), Logan and Claire White, Miranda and Brooks Wellborn, Noah Parson and Tara and Tabitha Dutton.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019