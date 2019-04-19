|
Grace Perryman
Grace Perryman, 88, of Sallisaw died Friday, April 19, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Beth Kibbe of Mellissa, Texas; two sons, Raymond Hodge of Cove and Dwight Perryman of Albemarle, N.C.; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 20, 2019
