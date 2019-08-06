Home

Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
View Map
1925 - 2019
Grace Tate Obituary
Grace Tate
Juanita Grace Mantooth Tate, who resided near Lavaca, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her home. She was born July 19, 1925, in Cecil to the late Sam Mantooth and Mattie M. Hays Mantooth. She was 94 years old. Grace worked for many years at Orsburn Processing Plant in Bloomer. She retired from General Electric and was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard M. Tate; and four sisters, Inez Mantooth, Jeanne Baker, Gladys Thornton and an infant sister.
She is survived by two daughters, Janice Reed and husband Tommy of Lavaca and Joyce Gramlich and husband Raymond of Dover; a son, David Tate and wife Jeanne of Lavaca; three sisters, Beulah Mae Stubblefield of Peter Pender, Shirley Ingram of Fort Smith and Louise Tate of Oklahoma City; five grandchildren, Sarah Bolin of Russellville, Tammie Fogo of Fort Smith, Lisa Duffy of Rogers, Ronni Young of Charleston and Justin Tate of Lavaca; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston, with Brothers Don Bradford and Kyle Horton officiating. Burial will be at Tate Cemetery, located west of Vesta, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers are Justin Tate, Jamie Young, Drew Young, Reed Kopec, Alec Bolin and Brett Bolin.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019
