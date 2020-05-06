Home

McConnell Funeral Home
Georgia Grace Tucker, 93, of Mansfield departed this life on May 4, 2020, at her home. She was a housewife, loved her family, cooking, gardening, canning and going to the Mansfield Senior Center. She was the oldest living member of James Fork Baptist Church. She was born July 27, 1926, in Hodgen, Okla., to Ran and Fannie Helms.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence Tucker; two daughters, Carol Ervin and Georgina Edwards; four brothers, Earl, J.B., Archie and Damon Helms; and two sisters, Lorene Caskey and Bulah Daily.
She is survived by a son, J.R. Tucker (Shelia) of Bokoshe; three daughters, Dorothy Morris (Pete) of Mansfield, Wilma Chick (Bill) of Hartford and Debbie Tucker (Warren Sharp) of Muldrow; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hobert Helms of Eagle Rock, Mo., and R.B. Helms of Hartford; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8 at Coop Prairie Cemetery in Mansfield with Brothers Rocky Boggs and Jason Chick officiating.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Thursday at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be Donnie and Gerry Edwards, Mike Gillis, Brandon Roberts, Joshua Brown and Tommy Vance.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2020
