Grace Wingfield
Grace Wingfield
Grace Marie Wingfield, 102, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 1,2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 4, 1918, in Booneville, where she was raised.
She retired from Chrysler Corp. in Michigan and Gretsch Music in Booneville. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, two brothers and her two husbands, Russell Jenkins and Claude Wingfield.
She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews great-nieces and great-nephews, who called her "Aunt Ree."
Special thanks to Bonnie Dale for her loving care;, along with her niece, Carolyn Ward; The Waters for her years of care; and Heart of Hospice for their great care.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
