Gracie McKendree
Gracie Jane McKendree, of Adona, went to be with her savior on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She attended Perryville High School and was a member of the senior high cheerleading squad.
Our LilliGrace was the sweet, sassy, beautiful love of our life. She was a person with a beautiful spirit who loved God, her parents, family, friends and her "forever boy." She loved her phone, Snapchat, cheer, music and taking millions of selfies. She had a heart of gold and a smile that lit up a room. She will forever be our sweet Gracie Jane.
Survivors include her parents, Dean and Casey McKendree; siblings, Andrew McKendree of Conway, Courtney McKendree of Perryville, Mitchell (Lindsey) McKendree of Conway, Alexa McKendree of Washington, D.C., Daxton (Claire) Beshears of Greenwood and Dawson Beshears of Jacksonville; maternal grandparents, Catherine and Gary Ford and Steve Woodson of Fort Smith; uncles and aunts, Don Spoon of Beebe, David Spoon of Mayflower, Bart (Samantha) Woodson of Charleston, Drew Woodson of Fort Smith, Kim Barnett of Austin and Dana Cotton of Bryant; cousins, Zoe (Aaron), Mayla, Livy, Abby, Sophia and Cole; and nephews and nieces, Aidan, Grayson, Emersyn and Maddox.
She was preceded in death by her fraternal grandparents, Joe Ray Spoon and Angela Brown-McGlothlin; uncle, Frank Daniel Spoon; maternal great-grandparents, Bill and Jane Sexton; and paternal great-grandparents, Howard and Dorothy Woodson.
Honorary pallbearers were Frank Townsend, Marques Neal, Andrew McKendree, Mitchell McKendree (Kuwait), Daxton Beshears, Dawson Beshears, Rob Holmes, Steve Lemmer, Marcel Lemmer, Jamie Wagoner and Bryan Kelvington.
A celebration of life was held at Monday, July 22, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Morrilton. Guests were encouraged to come and dress happy.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to Arkansas Children's Hospital in memory of Gracie Jane.
Published in Times Record on July 23, 2019