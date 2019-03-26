Home

Grady Lee Abbott, 91 of Broken Arrow, Okla., formerly of Vian, died Mar. 23, 2019, in Tulsa.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian; two daughters, Gale Dallis and Brenda Newcomer; two sons, Kenneth and Jim Abbott; a sister, Loretta Crittenden; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
