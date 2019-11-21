|
|
Grady Sharp
Grady M. Sharp, 83, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home. He retired from the U.S. Forest Service. He was born March 23, 1936, in Mountainburg to the late George and Lavancha Mildred (Wheatley) Sharp.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Conley Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include three sons, Mark Sharp and Michael Sharp, both of Mountainburg, and Max Sharp of Roland; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019